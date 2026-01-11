Maccelli scored the game-winning goal on the power play Saturday in a 5-0 win over Vancouver.

Maccelli replaced John Tavares on the first unit, and he drove the net to tap in a hard, lateral pass across the crease from William Nylander. Maccelli has four points, including two goals, and eight shots in five games in 2026. Two of those points -- a goal and an assist -- have come on the power play. He's seizing every opportunity right now.