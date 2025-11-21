Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Knies (lower body) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Knies participated in Friday's practice session, but he'll likely be unavailable for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews (lower body) is also doubtful, so Bobby McMann and Max Domi will likely continue to handle top-six roles.