Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Doubtful for Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Knies (lower body) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Knies participated in Friday's practice session, but he'll likely be unavailable for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews (lower body) is also doubtful, so Bobby McMann and Max Domi will likely continue to handle top-six roles.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: On career pace•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Adds two helpers Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Two-point effort against Utah•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Continues offensive excellence•