Knies scored a goal Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa. It was his eighth of the season.

Auston Matthews' shot deflected off Knies' skate in the slot at 5:41 of the first to open the scoring. It was Knies first goal in four games, and it was just his second goal and fourth point in his last 12 games. He shows tremendous presence and potential on the ice, but like so many young players, Knies can be a challenging play with many dry spells.