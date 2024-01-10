Knies suffered a leg injury at practice Wednesday and needed help getting off the ice, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Knies has been a mainstay on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner this season but now could be in danger of missing out against the Islanders on Thursday. If the 21-year-old Knies can't play, it could mean a promotion for Tyler Bertuzzi or Max Domi to a first-line role.