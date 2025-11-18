default-cbs-image
Knies (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Blues.

The injury will cost Knies at least one game, but he is considered day-to-day, so his absence might not linger for long. Sammy Blais is likely to enter the lineup for the Maple Leafs, but Matias Maccelli and Bobby McMann are the players who should see the largest bumps in ice time.

