Bunting has served his three-game suspension and will be available for Game 5 against the Lightning on Thursday.
Bunting should return to his spot on the first line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner despite having scored just once in his last eight contests. Still, the emergence of Matthew Knies could factor into the team's decision on whether or not to put Bunting back in that spot on the top line.
