Rielly is expected to appeal his five-game suspension, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Wednesday.
Rielly has already missed one game and given the slow appeal process, the decision may not come until after the blueliner's suspension is over. While the Vancouver native is stuck in an eight-game goal drought, he has racked up eight helpers over that stretch, including four with the man advantage. Jake McCabe figures to continue substituting into the No. 1 power-play unit with Rielly on the shelf.
