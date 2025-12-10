Rielly (illness) won't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Rielly has five goals and 22 points in 28 outings in 2025-26. It remains to be seen if he'll be an option to play Thursday versus San Jose, but if he can't play, then Toronto will probably need to recall a defenseman from the minors. Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body) and Chris Tanev (upper body) are all expected to remain out Thursday.