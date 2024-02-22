Rielly has served his five-game suspension and will be available Thursday versus the Golden Knights, per CapFriendly.

Rielly's appeal was denied Tuesday, so he had to miss Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes. His return will be a welcome sight for the Maple Leafs, who are missing Mark Giordano (personal), William Lagesson (upper body) and Conor Timmins (illness) on the blue line. Rielly's return will likely result in Marshall Rifai exiting the lineup, though that may not be confirmed until close to puck drop Thursday.