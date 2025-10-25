Rielly (undisclosed) is expected to play against Buffalo on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Rielly should be back on the top pairing and the first power-play unit after sitting out Friday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres. He has accounted for two goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, five blocked shots and six hits through seven appearances this season. With Rielly good to go, Dakota Mermis or Philippe Myers will likely come out of the lineup.