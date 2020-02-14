Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Set for late-March return
Rielly (foot) will begin weight-bearing exercises with a target return of late March, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Rielly already missed 12 games due to his foot injury and figures to be sidelined for another month. With the blueliner sidelined, along with Cody Ceci (ankle), the Leafs will utilize Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren in the third pairing, though Martin Marincin could also earn the occasional look.
