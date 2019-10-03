Maple Leafs' Nicolas Petan: Recalled from minors
Petan was promoted from AHL Toronto on Thursday.
In order to add more forward depth, the Leafs flipped Timothy Liljegren for Petan. After being brought over from Winnipeg at the trade deadline last year, the 24-year-old center appeared in just five games for Toronto, in which he notched one goal, five shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging 8:42 of ice time. Even with his promotion, Petan is likely to spend chunks of time in the press box, which makes him a low-end fantasy option at best.
