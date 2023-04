Acciari scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 3.

Acciari gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead early in the first period with a wrister from the high slot off a nice feed from rookie Matthew Knies. The goal snapped a 25-game playoff goal drought dating back to June 1, 2019 when he and the Bruins lost to the Blues in the Cup Finals. Acciari led the Leafs in hits with nine Saturday.