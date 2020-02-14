Maple Leafs' Pontus Aberg: Headed for AHL
The Maple Leafs sent Aberg back to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Aberg drew into two games for the Leafs during his brief stint with the team but averaged just 6:41 of ice time between them and compiled only a pair of shots and a hit. The fringe winger will rejoin his AHL mates and await his next opportunity at the top level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.