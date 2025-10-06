default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Blais was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Monday.

Montreal was hoping to send Blais back to AHL Laval after he racked up 40 points in 51 minor-league appearances for AHL Abbotsford last year. However, Toronto had other plans for the 29-year-old winger. Blais flashed offensive upside in his time with St. Louis, and perhaps a reunion with head coach Craig Berube will give Blais' NHL career a second life. With that said, he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact as he'll likely be fighting for bottom-six minutes in Toronto.

More News