Blais was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Monday.

Montreal was hoping to send Blais back to AHL Laval after he racked up 40 points in 51 minor-league appearances for AHL Abbotsford last year. However, Toronto had other plans for the 29-year-old winger. Blais flashed offensive upside in his time with St. Louis, and perhaps a reunion with head coach Craig Berube will give Blais' NHL career a second life. With that said, he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact as he'll likely be fighting for bottom-six minutes in Toronto.