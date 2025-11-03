Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Getting close to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton (lower body) is close to making his season debut, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Monday.
Laughton remains on injured reserve and will miss his 13th straight game against Pittsburgh on Monday. It remains unclear when he will return to the lineup, but the wait may not be much longer. Once Laughton receives the green light to play, he will likely occupy a bottom-six role.
