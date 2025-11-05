Laughton (lower body) will be in action versus the Mammoth on Wednesday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Laughton has missed all 13 games to open the season while on injured reserve for his lower-body injury. With the veteran forward back in action, Calle Jarnkrok figures to serve as a healthy scratch, while Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis or Easton Cowan could be sent to the minors to open a roster spot. For his part, Laughton is set to start in a fourth-line role, but could move to a middle-six spot once he gets his legs under him.