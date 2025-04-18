Laughton scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings on Thursday.
Laughton scored 56 seconds into overtime off a rebound to deliver the win. He finished the season with a point in each of his last two games, which was a nice bump after really struggling since his arrival in Toronto. Laughton had just two points -- one goal and one assist -- in his previous 19 games.
