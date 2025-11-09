Laughton (upper body) won't play Sunday versus the Hurricanes, but his status beyond that has yet to be determined, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Laughton, who just recently returned from a lower-body injury, appears set for another absence. The 31-year-old was injured in the second period of Saturday's contest versus the Bruins on a heavy hit by Nikita Zadorov. With Laughton out, expect Calle Jarnkrok to get back in the lineup Sunday.