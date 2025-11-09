Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Out Sunday, needs more evaluation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton (upper body) won't play Sunday versus the Hurricanes, but his status beyond that has yet to be determined, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Laughton, who just recently returned from a lower-body injury, appears set for another absence. The 31-year-old was injured in the second period of Saturday's contest versus the Bruins on a heavy hit by Nikita Zadorov. With Laughton out, expect Calle Jarnkrok to get back in the lineup Sunday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Making season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Getting close to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Doubtful for Saturday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Might practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Set to resume skating Thursday•