Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Three-game goal streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal.
Laughton scored on a short-handed breakaway at the midpoint of the third frame. It extended his goal streak to three games and three goals (four shots). Laughton's game is sharpening, and he might be an option short-term. But be ready to drop him as quickly as you grabbed him.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: First goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Out Sunday, needs more evaluation•