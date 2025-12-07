default-cbs-image
Laughton scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal.

Laughton scored on a short-handed breakaway at the midpoint of the third frame. It extended his goal streak to three games and three goals (four shots). Laughton's game is sharpening, and he might be an option short-term. But be ready to drop him as quickly as you grabbed him.

