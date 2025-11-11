Laughton (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus the Bruins on Tuesday, but head coach Craig Berube told reporters, "He wanted to get on the ice so he's going in the right direction," per Mark Masters of TSN.

After missing the first 13 games of the season, Laughton saw action in just two contests before finding himself back in the infirmary. With the veteran center on the shelf, Max Domi will slot into the middle on the fourth line. Once given the all-clear, Laughton should be a mainstay in the bottom-six for the Leafs.