Liljegren picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

It his first NHL point. Liljegren was playing in his sixth game and skated 11:40. That includes 1:11 shorthanded. His ice time is increasing and the fact he's killing penalties at just 20 years of age is impressive. Liljegren was touted as an offensive defender when he was drafted, but he's showing off a responsible two-way game that actually makes his game more valuable to the Leafs. Unfortunately, that won't result in high fantasy value, at least not yet.