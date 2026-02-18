Villeneuve was called up by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Toronto isn't scheduled to play until next Wednesday against Tampa Bay, but the Maple Leafs can practice in the meantime. Villeneuve should take part in those practices while Toronto is short-staffed due to the Olympics. However, Villeneuve doesn't have any NHL experience yet, and it wouldn't be surprising if he returns to the minors without making his debut during this current stint.