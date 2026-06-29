Matias Maccelli: Won't receive qualifying offer

Maccelli will be allowed to reach the open market after Toronto opted against giving him a qualifying offer, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Monday.

Maccelli may not have reached the heights of his 2023-24 campaign (57 points in 82 games), but he still notched 14 goals and 25 helpers, including eight power-play points, in 71 regular-season games with Toronto. As such, there should be plenty of interest in the 25-year-old winger on the open market, and a middle-six role with the right team could help bolster his offensive production.