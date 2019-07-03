Maxime Talbot: Calls it a career
Talbot announced his retirement and will move into a player development role, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Talbot remains a hero in the Steel City for his efforts in securing a Stanley Cup championship in 2009. The 25-year-old played 11 years in the NHL before closing out his career overseas. With the Penguins, Flyers, Avalanche and Bruins, the center racked up 91 goals, 113 assists and 933 hits in 704 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...