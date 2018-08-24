Talbot agreed to terms on a contract with Avangard Omsk (KHL) on Friday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Talbot has spent the last two seasons playing in Russia after he was relegated to the AHL in 2015-16. The 34-year-old lifted the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2009, but will likely finish out his career abroad. In the NHL, the center logged 704 games in which he tallied 91 goals, 113 assists and 495 PIM.