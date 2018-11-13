Michael Lindqvist: Unconditionally waived
The Rangers placed Lindqvist on unconditional waivers Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
This was a procedural move for the Blueshirts to buy out Lindqvist's contract -- an apparent mutual decision, per McKenzie. The Swede signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers in May, proceeding to record three goals and four helpers over 16 games with AHL Hartford.
