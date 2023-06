Reilly will be bought out by the Bruins on Friday after he was placed on unconditional waivers, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Reilly signed a three-year, $9 million contract two seasons ago, but he spent most of the 2022-23 campaign in the AHL, playing 36 games with Providence. He managed 10 games at the NHL level with Boston, picking up one assist. Reilly will save the Bruins $2,666,666 in salary cap space this season, costing them $1,333,334 in 2024-25 in dead cap space.