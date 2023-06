Bastian didn't get a qualifying offer from New Jersey, which will result in him becoming an unrestricted free agent Saturday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Bastian had six goals, 15 points, 31 PIM, 99 hits and 38 blocks in 43 outings with the Devils last season. He completed a two-year, $1.65 million contract and would have required a one-year, $918,750 qualifying offer to keep his exclusive negotiating rights.