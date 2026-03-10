Ingram will occupy the road net Tuesday against the Avalanche, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Ingram has won back-to-back starts and three of his last four, but he's allowed at least four goals in two of those outings. The Saskatchewan native is 9-6-1 with a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. The Avalanche are 23-4-4 at home and have generated 3.79 goals per game in 2025-26, which is the best mark in the NHL, so Ingram will be hard to trust Tuesday.