Ingram stopped nine of 12 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

Ingram was pulled during the second period as the Capitals took their first lead on an Anthony Beauvillier goal at 14:29. The 28-year-old Ingram was spared the loss since the Oilers bounced back to win. He's had few missteps between the pipes, jumping over Calvin Pickard into the No. 2 role. Ingram is at a 5-3-1 record with a 2.40 GAA and a .909 save percentage, but the Oilers may not want to carry three goalies for the rest of the campaign. Ingram would need waivers to get to AHL Bakersfield, as would Pickard, so neither goalie can afford to have too many bad outings in a row while competing for starts behind Tristan Jarry, who collected the win in relief Saturday. The Oilers host the Ducks on Monday.