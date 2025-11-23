McDavid scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

McDavid helped put some distance between the Oilers and the Panthers late in the third period. The 28-year superstar has seen his goal-scoring bounce back in November with seven goals and 12 assists over 12 games this month. For the year, he has 10 tallies, 33 points, 72 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 24 appearances.