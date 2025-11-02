McDavid logged three assists (two on the power play) and added five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

McDavid had a hand in power-play goals by Leon Draisaitl and Jack Roslovic in the second period as well as Evan Bouchard's game-winning tally in overtime. This was McDavid's fifth multi-point effort of the campaign. The 28-year-old superstar is up to 17 points (three goals, 14 assists), eight of which have come with the man advantage. He's added 42 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 13 appearances. He's still playing better than most, but we haven't seen McDavid's absolute best yet in 2025-26.