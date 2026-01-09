McDavid notched an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

McDavid recorded a third consecutive multi-point performance, and his impressive point streak is now up to 17 games -- the last time he failed to crack the scoresheet was the 1-0 loss to the Wild on Dec. 2. The star playmaker has racked up points in all but five of his 44 games this season, and he's on pace the clear the 130-point threshold -- a feat he's achieved just twice in his career.