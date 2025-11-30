McDavid produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

After helping to set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for what proved to be the game-winning goal midway through the first period, McDavid wrapped up the scoring with his own tally early in the third. The 28-year-old superstar puts a big November in the books having delivered eight goals and 22 points in 14 contests.