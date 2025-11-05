Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two points vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.
McDavid continues to play at a high level, and this performance Tuesday means he's recorded multiple points in four of his last five contests. Over that stretch, the star playmaker has racked up three goals, six assists, 17 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating.
