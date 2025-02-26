Nurse's point drought reached eight games in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

In that span, Nurse has remained physical, adding 28 hits and 18 blocked shots. Still, the 30-year-old defenseman sees a lot of minutes with the Oilers' top players, so a drought of this length is notable. Nurse is at 22 points, 140 shots on net, 110 hits, 94 blocks, 40 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 55 appearances. Even when his scoring dries up, the non-scoring production is steady enough to help some fantasy managers.