Kane scored twice on six shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and doled out four hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Kane set up Connor McDavid on the opening goal before scoring the Oilers' second and fourth goals himself. The 30-year-old Kane has yet to record a point in the Oilers' three playoff losses, but he's netted seven goals and two assists in their wins. He's added 29 shots on net, 29 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating in six playoff outings.