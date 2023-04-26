Kane scored a power-play goal on three shots and added six hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Kane's goal at 8:08 of the first period was the first of five goals between the teams in the opening frame. The Oilers opted to load up their top six after a shaky Game 4 win Sunday, but it was converting on two of three power plays that helped them get the win this time. Kane has three goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, 25 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through five playoffs outings.