Kane produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Kane fed Connor McDavid on the empty-netter. This was Kane's second point over three games since returning from an upper-body injury. The winger has 10 goals, 11 assists, 94 shots, 73 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances this season, primarily playing in a top-six role when healthy.