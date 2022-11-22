Skinner made 23 saves in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

The teams traded power-play goals in the first period, but the game got away from Skinner and the Oilers over the final 40 minutes. It's the second time in his last five starts the 24-year-old netminder has coughed up five goals, and on the season he sports a 4-5-0 record, 2.78 GAA and .921 save percentage. With Jack Campbell still carrying a GAA north of 4.00 and a save percentage south of .880, however, Skinner still appears to be Edmonton's best option in net.