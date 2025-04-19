Emberson signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract extension with the Oilers on Saturday.

Emberson finished the regular season with two goals, 13 points, 125 hits and 97 blocks in 76 outings with Edmonton. The 24-year-old has served primarily in a third-pairing capacity in 2024-25, averaging 15:07 of ice time, but he might find himself as a healthy scratch on occasion in the playoffs should the Oilers' blue line get healthy -- presently, Edmonton is missing Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), John Klingberg (lower body) and Troy Stecher (undisclosed), though the latter two might be an option for Game 1 versus the Kings on Monday.