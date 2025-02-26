Ekblad logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Ekblad has five helpers over nine contests since his last multi-point effort. The 29-year-old defenseman made his mark Tuesday by setting up defense partner Gustav Forsling for a goal in the third period. Ekblad is up to 27 points, 99 shots on net, 83 hits, 63 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 51 appearances, nine points better than what he produced in the same number of games in the 2023-24 regular season.