Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Pockets two assists in comeback win

Barkov recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.

The 24-year-old helped set up the Panthers' first and last tallies in a wild third period, as they overcame a four-goal deficit for the first time in franchise history. Barkov is red hot right now -- he's found the scoresheet in six straight games and nine of the last 10, with seven multi-point efforts during that stretch, and on the season he has five goals and 24 points in 18 contests.