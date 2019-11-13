Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Pockets two assists in comeback win
Barkov recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Bruins.
The 24-year-old helped set up the Panthers' first and last tallies in a wild third period, as they overcame a four-goal deficit for the first time in franchise history. Barkov is red hot right now -- he's found the scoresheet in six straight games and nine of the last 10, with seven multi-point efforts during that stretch, and on the season he has five goals and 24 points in 18 contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goal streak at five games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Strong second period not enough•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Key effort in comeback•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hit hard in loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Four helpers in shootout loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Two helpers in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.