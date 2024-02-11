Barkov picked up one goal and two assists in a 4-0 shutout win over Colorado on Saturday.

After being held scoreless in his last three games, Barkov came alive, getting his first multi-point night since Jan. 6. With the Panthers on the power play in the first period, Barkov shot it at Alexandar Georgiev and Carter Verhaeghe pounced on the rebound and backhanded it into the net. Barkov followed that up with a secondary assist on Sam Reinhart's power-play goal. Halfway through the third period with the Avalanche frantically trying to mount a comeback, Barkov ended all hope when he stole the puck from an Avalanche defender, waited Georgiev out and fired the puck into the back of the net. He added three shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 16:41 TOI.