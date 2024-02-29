Stolarz was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the home start versus Montreal on Thursday, according to Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now.

Stolarz has been in fine form over his last five starts, going 4-1-0 while allowing only seven goals on 144 shots (.951 save percentage). He is 10-5-1 with a sparkling 1.97 GAA and .925 save percentage in 2023-24. The Canadiens are averaging 28.3 shots on goal, 26th in the NHL.