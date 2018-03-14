Malgin failed to put a shot on net and finished with a minus-1 rating in Monday's contest against Ottawa.

Monday was Malgin's first game action since Feb. 24, as an undisclosed injury forced him to miss the previous seven contests. The second-year player, who has put up 10 goals and 18 points in 40 outings, skated on Florida's third line Monday and will likely continue you to do so as the Panthers continue to push for a wild card spot.