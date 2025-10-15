Sebrango was claimed off waivers by Florida from Ottawa on Wednesday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Sebrango had no points, one shot, five PIM and one hit in two appearances with Ottawa this season before being placed on waivers. He also had 20 points and 79 PIM in 50 regular-season appearances with AHL Belleville in 2024-25. Sebrango provides Florida with another option after it was announced Wednesday that Dmitry Kulikov underwent surgery for an upper-body injury and is expected to miss at least five months. Sebrango might alternate between serving on the third pairing and being a healthy scratch.