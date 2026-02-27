Panthers' Donovan Sebrango: Competing for playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sebrango was in the lineup for a second straight game in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Sebrango has gone 13 games without a point while sitting out 29 times in that span. He's in competition for third-pairing minutes currently, though Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed) could push him out of the lineup. Both defensemen could eventually lose their places once Seth Jones (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) get healthy.
More News
-
Panthers' Donovan Sebrango: Out of favor on blue line•
-
Panthers' Donovan Sebrango: Deals pair of assists•
-
Panthers' Donovan Sebrango: Claimed off waivers•
-
Senators' Donovan Sebrango: Lands on waivers•
-
Senators' Donovan Sebrango: Inks one-year contract•
-
Senators' Donovan Sebrango: Demoted to AHL•