Sebrango was in the lineup for a second straight game in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Sebrango has gone 13 games without a point while sitting out 29 times in that span. He's in competition for third-pairing minutes currently, though Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed) could push him out of the lineup. Both defensemen could eventually lose their places once Seth Jones (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) get healthy.