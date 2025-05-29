Luostarinen (undisclosed) won't return to Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Hurricanes.

Luostarinen was hurt in the first period after an awkward crash into the boards following a missed hit. He was ruled out for the rest of the game during the second period. If Luostarinen misses additional time, Jesper Boqvist or Nico Sturm appear to be the most likely players to take his spot in the lineup.